Bezeq CEO quits after four years

Dudu Mizrahi, CEO of Israel communications giant Bezeq, revealed plans to leave his position once the company secures a replacement.

In a statement, Mizrahi noted after spending 20 years at the company it was time to make a change. Prior to taking the helm in 2018 he held various roles at the company including deputy CEO, CFO, and VP of economics and budgeting.

Bezeq noted the executive would continue in his role until a replacement is found and “as far as is necessary to ensure the orderly transfer of management”.

Among the achievements, Bezeq credited Mizrahi with overseeing a rapid growth in business sector revenue and development of “new growth engines”.

The executive added under his tenure the company had recovered from a position of heavy debt, severe revenue erosion and large scale loss of subscribers to being in good shape with a healthy balance sheet.

Bezeq runs a range of consumer and enterprise communications services for the Israeli market covering fixed, mobile and TV.

GSMA Intelligence estimates placed Bezeq’s consumer mobile brand Pelephone as the third largest in Israel by connections in Q1, with 2.6 million.