English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Best Buy targets elderly with GreatCall acquisition

17 AUG 2018

US technology retailer Best Buy targeted a slice of the connected health services market through an $800 million cash deal to acquire MVNO GreatCall – its biggest acquisition ever.

GreatCall is best known for providing services tailored to elderly users, including connected health and emergency response set-ups using its Lively series of smart button and watch-like wearables. The MVNO also produces a line of basic phones under the Jitterbug moniker.

In June last year the company was acquired by private equity firm GTCR. It was founded in 2006 by inventor Arlene Harris.

The company brings more than 900,000 subscribers and annual revenue of more than $300 million to Best Buy. GreatCall will continue to operate from its headquarters in San Diego, with care centres in Carlsbad, California and Reno, Nevada. Current CEO David Inns will stay on.

Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly said the company plans to combine GreatCall’s expertise with the elderly with Best Buy’s merchandising, marketing, sales and services capabilities. The retailer is “excited by the opportunities we have in the health space and the strengths we can bring to bear in this area, especially our experience with technology and serving customers in their home”.

The move comes as Best Buy aims to expand its portfolio beyond devices to services and solutions, with an eye specifically toward addressing the age demographic GreatCall already serves. Best Buy noted there are 50 million people in the US aged 65-years and over, a figure expected to grow by more than 50 per cent over the next 20 years.

Best Buy isn’t the only company to take note of this statistic. Verizon, T-Mobile US and Sprint all recently launched offers for consumers aged 55-years and up. During an earnings call, T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the segment was a “nice contributor” to the operator’s wireless growth in Q2.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Altice USA ramps 3.5GHz testing ahead of wireless play

Charter lays out ambitious mobile plan

Altice USA names SVP for MVNO move

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association