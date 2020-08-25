Bermuda puts brakes on 5G, licences new operators - Mobile World Live

The Regulatory Authority of Bermuda issued licences to two new operators and temporarily banned deployment of 5G services pending the result of a probe into the technology.

In a statement, the regulator said Wave Bermuda and Paradise Mobile had been awarded Integrated Communication Licences allowing them to “establish, construct and operate one or more electronic communication networks”.

It also issued a separate licence to Cable & Wireless Network Services to provide connectivity to the island through submarine cables.

Bermuda, which has a population of less than 65,000 based on UN estimates, is already served by operator group Digicel and ATN International-owned One Communications. GSMA Intelligence estimates for Q2 placed their respective connection numbers at around 36,000 and 41,000.

Alongside revealing the identity of its new licensees, the regulator said existing and new providers would be unable to deploy 5G until a study addressing “various concerns” about the technology is completed.