 Bell Canada pauses 5G launch plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bell Canada pauses 5G launch plan

07 MAY 2020

Bell Canada put a commercial 5G launch on hold due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, but stood by capex allocated for the next-generation network despite declines in earnings during Q1.

During an earnings call, CEO Mirko Bibic said Bell Canada is “ready with our initial 5G network, but frankly we don’t think that it’s the right time right now to officially launch it”, with customers unlikely to be “paying attention” at this time.

He noted the Samsung Galaxy S20 was among several 5G devices lined up, and the operator would provide an update on a revised launch plan once the economy begins to reopen following lockdowns.

It withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the uncertainty caused by the outbreak, but Bibic and CFO Glen LeBlanc said plans to spend between CAD4 billion ($2.8 billion) and CAD4.1 billion on 5G upgrades and deployment of new fixed assets over the course of the year stood.

“This is not a time to pull back capital spending on critical network infrastructure. The country is depending on us,” Bibic said.

The operator named Nokia as a 5G equipment vendor in February.

Metrics
Profit fell 7.3 per cent year-on-year to CAD733 million, with revenue of CAD5.68 billion down from CAD5.73 billion.

Wireless revenue was down 2 per cent to CAD2.03 billion, with service turnover flat at CAD1.54 billion and equipment 9.1 per cent lower at CAD488 million.

It added 19,595 mobile subscribers compared with 38,282 in Q1 2019.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Telus suspends dividend increase after Q1 profit hit

Dish ditches NB-IoT for 5G

Veon bosses look to rewrite rulebook in Covid era

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association