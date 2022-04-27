Bell Canada deploys 5G MEC service with AWS

Bell Canada claimed to have launched the nation’s first multi-access edge computing (MEC) service on Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Wavelength platform, detailing plans to provision low-latency applications for 5G customers.

The operator deployed the platform in Toronto, with additional locations to follow.

AWS Wavelength is tethered to the US company’s cloud regions, which is where applications are stored.

Bell Canada stated AWS Wavelength reduces the network hops required to connect 5G device to software-as-a-service applications including Salesforce or Microsoft 365 to cloud regions.

The operator added organisations across retail, transportation, manufacturing, and media and entertainment are tapping 5G and MEC to shift assets on demand, improve customer experience, reduce costly onsite hardware and boost response times.

Bell Canada cited services including autonomous cars, real-time visual data processing, AR and VR, and advanced robotics among those requiring high speeds and low latency.

The companies struck a deal in 2021 to deploy cloud-connected edge compute and storage solutions on Bell Canada’s 5G network.