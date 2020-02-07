 Bell Canada calls for vendor diversity - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bell Canada calls for vendor diversity

07 FEB 2020

Bell Canada CEO Mirko Bibic revealed the operator will begin construction of its 5G network this year using equipment from Nokia, but argued access to multiple suppliers will be critical moving forward.

The comments came as the Canadian government continued a security review of 5G kit which has stretched on for more than a year. Officials in the country face pressure from the US to ban Huawei equipment on security grounds.

Bibic said on an earnings call the company will deliver initial 5G service with Nokia in urban centres across the country while it awaits the government’s decision. However, he stressed “we need to be able to work with many equipment suppliers,” including Huawei in future: “It is always prudent to have multiple supply sources and we are always looking for that flexibility.”

He added the operator is eager for the government to both make its determination on network equipment and move forward with a 3.5GHz auction planned for this year “so that Canada, frankly can get going on launching real 5G in 2021”.

Metrics
Net profit of CAD723 million ($543.6 million) in Q4 2019 jumped 12.6 per cent year-on-year, on revenue of CAD6.3 billion, up 1.6 per cent.

Wireless revenue grew 3.6 per cent to CAD2.5 billion, driven primarily by service sales which increased 1.6 per cent to CAD1.6 billion. Equipment revenue of CAD874 million was up 7.4 per cent.

Full year net profit of CAD3.25 billion was up 9.4 per cent on 2018, on revenue of CAD23.96 billion, a rise of 2.1 per cent.

Wireless revenue increased 3.7 per cent to CAD9.1 billion, with service revenue totalling CAD6.5 billion and equipment CAD2.7 billion.

The operator added a total of 121,599 post-paid customers in Q4, a figure essentially flat year-on-year, with 401,955 across the full year down from 447,682 in 2018.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T chief rubbishes US vendor buy-in

US moots government move for Ericsson, Nokia

LG Uplus reaps benefit of 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association