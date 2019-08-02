 Bell Canada boasts bumper Q2 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bell Canada boasts bumper Q2

02 AUG 2019

Bell Canada racked up its highest number of Q2 mobile net additions in 18 years, as massive prepaid gains more than made up for a dip in post-paid activations.

Net additions increased 30 per cent year-on-year to 149,478. While post-paid fell from 122,000 in Q2 2018 to 103,000 in the recent quarter, prepaid grew by 46,500, compared with a loss of 7,600.

On an earnings call, COO Mirko Bibic attributed the prepaid gains to the success of the company’s low-cost Lucky Mobile brand, which was helped by a distribution agreement Bell signed with retail chain Dollarama in May.

“Clearly, we’re taking market share in this segment and over time, we hope to convert many of these customers over to post-paid service.”

Bibic added the company is continuing its 5G preparations, with network trials “well underway”. He said 85 per cent of Bell’s urban and rural cell sites will have the high-speed backhaul capabilities necessary for 5G by the end of this year, but noted the company will have to wait to get its hands on much-needed mid-band spectrum for next generation deployments.

“We need 3500MHz spectrum to bring Canada into the true 5G world, and as you all know, that auction is scheduled for 2020.”

Wireless revenue of $2.2 billion was up 3.2 per cent year-on-year, contributing to a 2.5 per cent increase in total revenue to $5.9 billion. Net income of $817 million was up 8 per cent.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

TIM holds station in face of shareholder spat

Verizon holds steady as 5G gathers pace

Intelligence Brief: Will sub-Saharan Africa get 5G?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association