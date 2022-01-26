 Belgium boosts Orange 5G Lab numbers - Mobile World Live
Home

Belgium boosts Orange 5G Lab numbers

26 JAN 2022

Orange’s Belgian unit detailed plans to open a 5G Lab in the first half of the year, a move which will bring the French-headquartered operator’s total to ten.

The Belgian business partnered with technology hub La Grande Poste to open a 5G Lab in Liege, adding to a facility in Antwerp, a host located in Orange’s home market and one in Romania.

Orange stated the Liege laboratory will develop and test new 5G applications in key sectors including health, mobility, energy, the media, and cultural and creative industries.

Werner De Laet, chief enterprise, innovation and wholesale officer of Orange Belgium, said the Antwerp lab had generated “a positive dynamic” in the Flemish region of the country. The aim now is to build a similar momentum in the French-speaking Wallonia region.

“This approach supports the Walloon economic recovery plan and fits within its objectives to support start-ups, stimulate innovation, foster sustainability and assist training and economic development,” De Laet commented.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

