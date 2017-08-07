English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Bangladesh to slash 4G licensing fees

07 AUG 2017

Bangladesh’s mobile operators received welcome news from the country’s telecoms regulator which recommended reducing 4G licensing fees by a third ahead of a planned auction in September.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) slashed both the licensing acquisition fee and the annual licensing fee by 33 per cent to BDT100 billion ($1.22 million) and BDT50 billion respectively, The Daily Star reported.

A fee for converting spectrum to a new cellular technology on the 900MHz and 1.8GHz bands will also be reduced to $7.5 million per megahertz from $10 million, while the revenue sharing percentage for 4G services will be cut to 5.5 per cent from 15 per cent.

In a meeting with the Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the BTRC decided to drop an earlier restriction on the source of funding for the auction, which would have required all investment to be made in foreign currency.

High reserve price
However, the meeting did not propose reducing the reserve prices for the spectrum for the upcoming auction, which operators have complained are too high at $27 million, $30 million and $35 million per MHz for the 2.1GHz, 1.8GHz and 900MHz bands respectively, The Daily Star said. The operators have called for a $15 million per MHz reserve price across all three bands.

The recommendations were forwarded to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who also heads the telecoms ministry, and the auction is planned for next month.

BTRC announced in February it planned to issue 4G licences within a month and to hold an auction in four months, which will be open to the country’s four existing mobile players as well as a new participant.

Under the 4G auction obligations, operators have to roll out 4G service across the country within three years of receiving the 4G licence.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

GSMA calls for lower spectrum prices in Bangladesh

Grameenphone names new CEO

Singapore 4G auction generates $822M
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association