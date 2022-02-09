 BAI targets slice of Italian 5G pie - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWC22 Show Daily
MWC21 LA
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BAI targets slice of Italian 5G pie

09 FEB 2022

Infrastructure provider BAI Communications set up shop in Italy to tap opportunities in 5G and shared equipment, appointing a former Telecom Italia executive to drive the charge.

BAI Italia is the group’s first European operation outside of the UK and Ireland. The unit stated it aims to bring neutral host connected infrastructure to the country, tapping Luca Luciani as its CEO.

Luciani held various positions at Telecom Italia, including the top position at TIM Brasil. Other senior executives joining BAI Italia include Telecom Italia alumni Antonino Ruggiero, Riccardo Jelmini and Riccardo D’Angelo, along with management consultant Enrico Lanzavecchia.

BAI Communications noted the team had already made “significant preparations” to launch a “neutral host proposition in the country”.

Igor Leprince, group CEO of BAI Communications, noted Italy presents an opportunity for the company to further extend its neutral host solutions, “as MNOs, municipalities and private companies continue to invest in the 5G infrastructure required to support a more connected future”.

BAI Communication also recently expanded its activities in the US, acquiring neutral host infrastructure provider Mobilitie.

Going underground
In the UK, BAI Communications won a 20-year concession from Transport for London to build a neutral host network on its London Underground system which EE and 3 UK have already signed up to use for 4G services.

BAI Communications also lined up Mavenir’s open RAN and 5G core technologies for a private network in Sunderland, which forms part of a broader partnership agreed with the city in 2021.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

BAI Communications taps Mavenir for private 5G kit

BAI moves on Mobilitie

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association