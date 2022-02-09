BAI targets slice of Italian 5G pie

Infrastructure provider BAI Communications set up shop in Italy to tap opportunities in 5G and shared equipment, appointing a former Telecom Italia executive to drive the charge.

BAI Italia is the group’s first European operation outside of the UK and Ireland. The unit stated it aims to bring neutral host connected infrastructure to the country, tapping Luca Luciani as its CEO.

Luciani held various positions at Telecom Italia, including the top position at TIM Brasil. Other senior executives joining BAI Italia include Telecom Italia alumni Antonino Ruggiero, Riccardo Jelmini and Riccardo D’Angelo, along with management consultant Enrico Lanzavecchia.

BAI Communications noted the team had already made “significant preparations” to launch a “neutral host proposition in the country”.

Igor Leprince, group CEO of BAI Communications, noted Italy presents an opportunity for the company to further extend its neutral host solutions, “as MNOs, municipalities and private companies continue to invest in the 5G infrastructure required to support a more connected future”.

BAI Communication also recently expanded its activities in the US, acquiring neutral host infrastructure provider Mobilitie.

Going underground

In the UK, BAI Communications won a 20-year concession from Transport for London to build a neutral host network on its London Underground system which EE and 3 UK have already signed up to use for 4G services.

BAI Communications also lined up Mavenir’s open RAN and 5G core technologies for a private network in Sunderland, which forms part of a broader partnership agreed with the city in 2021.