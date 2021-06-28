 BAI on track to grow transit business through Mobilitie purchase
Home

BAI moves on Mobilitie

28 JUN 2021

Global communications infrastructure provider BAI Communications agreed to acquire US neutral host infrastructure provider Mobilitie, a move tipped to boost its presence in the country’s public transit connectivity sector.

The Mobilitie purchase gives BAI Communications access to Mobilitie’s 300 tower sites across 14 US states and 10,000 small cells in 45. The infrastructure business also provides connectivity infrastructure at 220 venues including stadiums and horse racing tracks.

BAI Communications CEO Igor Leprince highlighted Mobilitie’s work in delivering wireless communications infrastructure to public tranport networks as a key aspect of the acquisition, which he stated will make his company the “most relevant provider” of connectivity in this sector in North America.

Mobilitie currently holds deals in Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area, while BAI Communications serves the sector through subsidiary Transit Wireless, including a DAS system on the New York City Subway network serving 5.7 million people per day.

BAI Communications added the acquisition is a key step in an ambition to become “one of the leading connected infrastructure 5G players in North America”, while also aiming to tap Mobilitie’s expertise and relationships to boost its European presence.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies expect to close the deal in Q3.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Tags

