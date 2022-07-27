 Bai Communications swoops on ZenFi Networks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bai Communications swoops on ZenFi Networks

27 JUL 2022

Global communications infrastructure provider BAI Communications moved to extend its presence in North America by striking a deal to buy digital infrastructure vendor ZenFi Networks for an undisclosed sum.

ZenFi Networks’ has fibre connectivity assets, wireless infrastructure including small cells, and colocation facilities across the New York City and New Jersey metropolitan areas.

BAI Communications has operations across some of those areas through its Mobilitie and Transit Wireless subsidiaries.

ZenFi Networks’ infrastructure could serve as an extension of the connectivity Transit Wireless provides across the New York City underground railway.

The combination of those offerings alongside Mobilitie’s 5G outdoor and indoor wireless infrastructure technologies are expected to bolster BAI Communications’ ability deliver on a wider 5G growth strategy and become a large provider across North America.

ZenFi Networks holds rights to provide mobile infrastructure across 4,000 LinkNYC kiosks across New York City.

The acquisition will also bring more than 1,100 route miles of fibre network across the region, along with cloud-RAN, and contracts with enterprises and mobile network operators.

BAI Communications predicted the deal would close in Q4, subject to customary conditions.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Vodafone, Virgin Media O2 go underground with 4G

BAI targets slice of Italian 5G pie

BAI Communications taps Mavenir for private 5G kit

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association