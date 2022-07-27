Bai Communications swoops on ZenFi Networks

Global communications infrastructure provider BAI Communications moved to extend its presence in North America by striking a deal to buy digital infrastructure vendor ZenFi Networks for an undisclosed sum.

ZenFi Networks’ has fibre connectivity assets, wireless infrastructure including small cells, and colocation facilities across the New York City and New Jersey metropolitan areas.

BAI Communications has operations across some of those areas through its Mobilitie and Transit Wireless subsidiaries.

ZenFi Networks’ infrastructure could serve as an extension of the connectivity Transit Wireless provides across the New York City underground railway.

The combination of those offerings alongside Mobilitie’s 5G outdoor and indoor wireless infrastructure technologies are expected to bolster BAI Communications’ ability deliver on a wider 5G growth strategy and become a large provider across North America.

ZenFi Networks holds rights to provide mobile infrastructure across 4,000 LinkNYC kiosks across New York City.

The acquisition will also bring more than 1,100 route miles of fibre network across the region, along with cloud-RAN, and contracts with enterprises and mobile network operators.

BAI Communications predicted the deal would close in Q4, subject to customary conditions.