 BAI Communications plans brand overhaul
Home

BAI Communications plans brand overhaul

10 MAR 2023

BAI Communications detailed a plan to rebrand as Boldyn Networks later this year, bringing its six companies under a single name to create what it claimed will be a global frontrunner in providing shared network infrastructure.

The plan is to unite the BAI Communications, Mobilitie, Signal Point Systems, Transit Wireless, Vilicom and ZenFi Networks companies by end-June. The company stated the rebranded business will target fixed and mobile operators with products for transport, venues, government and enterprise sectors.

BAI Communications has been on an M&A binge over the past two years with deals to buy Mobilitie, Signal Point Systems and Vilicom.

CEO Igor Leprince stated BAI Communications plans to create a “portfolio of neutral host solutions, supported by a team of diverse and highly-skilled experts, and years of experience in the public and private sectors”.

Deployments to-date include seven transport networks covering nearly 1,000 sites globally, more than 10,000 small cells and 250 venues.

BAI Communications has also deployed Wi-Fi networks in cities including New York, Las Vegas and London.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

