BAI Communications plans brand overhaul

BAI Communications detailed a plan to rebrand as Boldyn Networks later this year, bringing its six companies under a single name to create what it claimed will be a global frontrunner in providing shared network infrastructure.

The plan is to unite the BAI Communications, Mobilitie, Signal Point Systems, Transit Wireless, Vilicom and ZenFi Networks companies by end-June. The company stated the rebranded business will target fixed and mobile operators with products for transport, venues, government and enterprise sectors.

BAI Communications has been on an M&A binge over the past two years with deals to buy Mobilitie, Signal Point Systems and Vilicom.

CEO Igor Leprince stated BAI Communications plans to create a “portfolio of neutral host solutions, supported by a team of diverse and highly-skilled experts, and years of experience in the public and private sectors”.

Deployments to-date include seven transport networks covering nearly 1,000 sites globally, more than 10,000 small cells and 250 venues.

BAI Communications has also deployed Wi-Fi networks in cities including New York, Las Vegas and London.