 Axiata to pursue mergers despite Telenor deal collapse - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Axiata to pursue mergers despite Telenor deal collapse

17 SEP 2019

Axiata Group president and CEO Jamaludin Ibrahim revealed the company would target combining operations with rivals in some markets, Bloomberg reported, almost two weeks after the collapse of a proposed mega-merger with Telenor’s Asia business.

In an interview with the news website, Ibrahim identified its operations in Indonesia and Malaysia as units which could be the subject of deals within the next three to five years.

He did not identify potential partners, however last week Reuters reported CK Hutchison and Axiata had held informal talks on combining their businesses in Indonesia.

Ibrahim noted consolidation in its markets was key for its medium-term prospects.

The executive’s comments come less than a fortnight after Telenor and Axiata abandoned talks on combining their Asia businesses, citing complexities associated with the transaction, which was first announced in May.

Analysts had questioned whether the proposed tie-up would gain regulatory approval, highlighting Malaysia as a likely key stumbling block.

Axiata is currently in the process of refocusing its business and cutting costs, with Ibrahim stating in its latest financial announcement the group was “rationalising non-core assets” and “shifting gear towards profitability and cash”.

During his Bloomberg interview, the executive added it had received several offers for tower business Edotco Group, with a decision set to be made by the end of 2019.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Axiata, Telenor drop merger discussions

Axiata returns to profit as turnaround gains momentum

Malaysia wary over impact of Axiata, Telenor tie-up
