 Axiata chief cautiously optimistic on full year potential - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Axiata chief cautiously optimistic on full year potential

26 NOV 2021

Axiata Group’s president and CEO warned of supply chain and financial pressures in the final quarter of 2021, despite releasing Q3 figures which he noted left it bullish on beating some full-year forecasts.

Izzaddin Idris stated Q3 was characterised by challenging macroeconomic conditions which Axiata’s mobile operations largely offset through growth in data consumption and region-wide digitalisation.

He warned Axiata is concerned the current quarter could be impacted by delays in network equipment deliveries “due to the global supply chain disruption”. There are also worries about macroeconomic and regulatory risks, “inflationary pressure on SIMs” and a slower-than-anticipated recovery at its Ncell unit.

Nevertheless, Axiata now expects full-year revenue to beat headline KPIs with mid-single-digit percentage growth.

“Business-wise, we’re optimistic about improved data monetisation for digital telcos, the sustained growth momentum of Axiata Digital’s businesses as well as a pick-up in site rollouts for edotco with the easing of lockdown restrictions across markets,” Idris stated.

The executive also cited “encouraging” discussions with Malaysia’s government regarding 5G deployments.

In the same statement, the company detailed plans to pump MYR115 million ($27.1 million) into Axiata Foundation over a ten-year period commencing in 2022. Idris explained the initiative aims to “advance skills and knowledge required by Malaysian youths to thrive in the digital economy”.

Performance
At group level, Q3 net income attributable to owners of the company was flat year-on-year at MYR349.6 million, on revenue of MYR6.5 billion, up 7.1 per cent.

The company noted revenue gains (excluding device sales) for Celcom; Robi; Dialog; Smart; and its edotco infrastructure unit.

Ncell’s figure “slipped marginally” and XL was flat.

Axiata Digital’s revenue grew, credited to its Customer Engagement business, with net loss reduced by 60 per cent.

The unit’s fintech holding arm Boost added merchants and users, and Axiata expressed confidence a joint move with RHB Banking Group to secure a digital banking licence in Malaysia would bear fruit in early 2022.

In the nine-months to end-September, profit attributable to the owners increased 13.2 per cent to MYR702.9 million, with revenue up 5.9 per cent to MYR19 billion.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Xiaomi highlights overseas smartphone strength

Baidu cuts revenue forecast on Covid-19 uncertainty

Iliad continues momentum with Q3 revenue uplift

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association