 AWS to pump $12.7B into India cloud - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AWS to pump $12.7B into India cloud

18 MAY 2023

AWS unveiled plans to invest INR1.1 trillion ($12.7 billion) into India’s cloud infrastructure by 2030, in what it branded as a long-term commitment to help the country become a global digital powerhouse.

The investment will be used to expand its cloud infrastructure in the country and support the local workforce across the data centre supply chain, spanning telecommunications, engineering to construction, AWS noted in a statement.

It estimated the funding will add around $23 billion to India’s GDP by 2030, while supporting approximately more than 131,000 jobs annually at local businesses.

With its latest funding, AWS’s total investment in India will reach $16.4 billion by 2030, after the company ploughed $3.7 billion into the country between 2016 and 2022.

The cloud giant claimed its funding “has a ripple effect” on the local economy, citing training opportunities, workforce development and green initiatives.

Digital India
Minister of State for electronics and IT, skill development and entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekhar branded the expansion of cloud and data centres as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wider “digital India” vision.

Puneet Chandok, president of commercial business AWS India and South Asia, added AWS’ past funding has enabled cloud and digital skills training “to more than four million people” in India since 2017.

AWS currently owns two data centres in India.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Amazon commences latest job cuts

India smartphone shipments fall

Apple chief Cook spices up India retail move

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association