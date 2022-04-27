AWS pushes benefits of pandemic-fuelled cloud moves

LIVE FROM AWS SUMMIT, LONDON: Experts from AWS highlighted the positives enterprises have derived from cloud infrastructure after many were catalysed into adoption during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, while also pointing to the potential of machine learning (ML) and edge computing.

At the company’s developer and customer event in London, AWS VP analytics and business intelligence Matt Wood, and UK and Ireland VP Darren Hardman (pictured) showcased various customer applications across a range of industries.

Among the examples offered were used car sales platform Cazoo, which uses an entirely cloud platform, and grocery distribution operation Ocado Group, which used the vendor’s infrastructure for its automated order fulfilment centre system.

“As difficult as the pandemic has been for businesses, it has also acted as a catalyst for cloud adoption and digital transformation,” Hardman noted. “We have seen more and more companies turn to the cloud to unlock new customer opportunities”.

He added cloud capabilities were beneficial for organisations from start-ups to large government agencies.

Wood noted if “lower costs are the sizzle of cloud” the “speed and agility is the steak that keeps customers coming back time and again”, pointing to the scale of reinvention many industries have seen from digital transformation.

AWS provides a range of data processing, ML and cloud services to enterprises. This includes its Wavelength platform, which Wood noted “brings edge and compute capabilities right into the low latency networks of the 5G providers”.

The company has already signed-up a number of mobile operators, including US player Verizon, Japanese operator KDDI, Vodafone Group and SK Telecom in South Korea to partner on pushing Wavelength to enterprise customers looking to use edge computing over 5G.