 AWS places $100M bet on generative AI centre - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AWS places $100M bet on generative AI centre

23 JUN 2023

Amazon Web Services (AWS) detailed a $100 million investment in a new project to help enterprises develop and deploy generative AI products, as it looks to close the gap on market leaders Microsoft and Google.

The company stated an innovation centre will provide companies with access to Machine Learning and AI strategists, data scientists, engineers and product architects to provide a step-by-step building process for the technology.

It will offer generative AI testing and training services running on its infrastructure and services.

AWS has long been a leader in the public cloud sector, but Microsoft stole a march in generative AI with its investment and partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI and subsequent deployments in its software and products including the Bing search engine.

Google has used AI internally for years and released its own chatbot, Bard, earlier in 2023.

AWS unveiled a cloud-based service for developers to build applications on in April.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile US taps AWS edge, private network products

AWS CEO makes water sustainability pledge

AWS se compromete a devolver más agua de la que utiliza
Español

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association