AWS places $100M bet on generative AI centre

Amazon Web Services (AWS) detailed a $100 million investment in a new project to help enterprises develop and deploy generative AI products, as it looks to close the gap on market leaders Microsoft and Google.

The company stated an innovation centre will provide companies with access to Machine Learning and AI strategists, data scientists, engineers and product architects to provide a step-by-step building process for the technology.

It will offer generative AI testing and training services running on its infrastructure and services.

AWS has long been a leader in the public cloud sector, but Microsoft stole a march in generative AI with its investment and partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI and subsequent deployments in its software and products including the Bing search engine.

Google has used AI internally for years and released its own chatbot, Bard, earlier in 2023.

AWS unveiled a cloud-based service for developers to build applications on in April.