 AWS offers private 5G using CBRS - Mobile World Live
Home

AWS offers private 5G using CBRS

01 DEC 2021

Amazon Web Services (AWS) claimed to be offering business customers a turnkey method to deploy private networks in shared spectrum with a product unveiled at its annual AWS re:Invent conference.

The cloud services provider stated it will deliver, integrate and maintain all necessary hardware and software, including small cell radio units, servers, 5G core and RAN software, and SIM cards.

Customers will be able to specify their network requirements online and scale capacity on demand. Enterprises will pay AWS for network capacity and throughput, but will not be charged a per-device fee.

AWS Private 5G is currently available for preview in the US, where it will use Citizens Broadband Radio Service (Band 48) mid-band spectrum shared by the government and priority access licence holders, which others are allowed to access based on availability.

Customers will need a Spectrum Access System (SAS) to access the shared frequencies in real-time, a service AWS stated it will provide.

AWS stated it can run the 5G core software in one of many locations in which it clusters data centres or at the customer’s location on infrastructure it manages.

Market reaction
Ozer Dondurmacioglu, VP of marketing at CBRS network equipment vendor Celona, told Mobile World Live AWS’ investment validates the conviction “5G technology can and should be made accessible to enterprises”.

Patrick Filkins, research manager for IoT and mobile network infrastructure at IDC, explained it would benefit AWS to work with multiple radio equipment providers “to be as inclusive as possible”.

Key players including Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung offer CBRS-compliant small cells, along with a host of smaller vendors.

AWS stated Dish Network and Koch Global Services had already signed up for the private 5G product, which is also used in Amazon fulfilment centres.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

