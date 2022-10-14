 AWS VP emphasises mindset shift to clear cloud haze - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AWS VP emphasises mindset shift to clear cloud haze

14 OCT 2022

LIVE FROM MWL UNWRAPPED: AWS VP global telco business unit Adolfo Hernandez (pictured) illustrated the changes of perspective needed when adopting cloud infrastructure, conceding it could appear a daunting and difficult prospect.

Speaking during the final keynote session of the debut Mobile World Live Unwrapped online event, Hernandez described cloud transformation as a change of framework and thinking, but enthused it was doable and being undertaken by many players.

In terms of advantages, he pointed to the benefits of agility, scalability and use of mobile networks as a platform for third parties. These are attributes frequently referenced by AWS, its peers and operators when announcing partnerships within the sector.

Hernandez said moving to the cloud was like a “deep root and branch transformation of some…business models, you move to a world where everything is a lot more agile so you can’t really operate in the same way that you were operating before”.

“You really need to be able to spin-up resources as you need them: teams, capabilities, resources on the cloud, and be able to experiment very quickly,” he added. “So you need to have that culture and organisational model that is going to help you adopt that transition.”

The executive noted among the changes was a move from capex-based business models to a more flexible one to support a “world of on-demand” adding adopters needed to “think about applications, how do you make sure that you write for scalability”?

Unwrapped is an online event hosted exclusively on Mobile World Live all week, where industry experts and top executives will be discussing the subject of next generation networks. To view the stream and content from the event click here.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

AWS, SK Telecom develop computer vision platform

AWS, NTT, NEC cut power usage on SA 5G core

Covid-19 throttles China cloud market
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association