 AWS CEO makes water sustainability pledge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AWS CEO makes water sustainability pledge

29 NOV 2022

Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Adam Selipsky (pictured) pledged to return more water to communities than it uses in its cloud operations by 2030 as part of a scheme to become water positive.

The company detailed replenishment programmes in the US, UK and India as part of the goal, claiming a water use efficiency (WUE) metric of 0.25 litres of water per kilowatt-hour achieved in 2021 placed it well on the road to achieving the target.

On the opening day of its AWS re:Invent conference, Selipsky stated water scarcity “is a major issue around the world and with today’s water positive announcement we are committing to do our part to help solve this rapidly growing challenge”.

AWS stated the latest replenishment projects would provide more than 823 million litres of water to communities each year when they are completed.

In the US, AWS will partner with the conservation non-profit The Freshwater Trust and the Omochumne-Hartnell Water District to “recharge 189 million litres of groundwater per year” using winter water from the Cosumnes River that will increase water flows during the dry summer months.

AWS plans to work with The Rivers Trust and Action for the River Kennet in the UK to create two wetlands on a tributary of the River Thames which will recharge more than 587 million litres of groundwater per year.

In India, the cloud provider will continue to support WaterAid to complete projects in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh which are expected to supply 500 households, approximately 2,100 people, with an estimated 47 million litres of water per year.

AWS plans to report annually on its WUE metric, new reuse and recycling efforts, activities to reduce consumption in its facilities, and advances in new and existing replenishment projects.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Verizon Connect shifts fleet software onto AWS

Telenor seeks 5G edge through AWS

US DoD strikes down Microsoft JEDI contract

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association