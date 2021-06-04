 AWS strikes edge compute deal with Bell Canada - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AWS strikes edge compute deal with Bell Canada

04 JUN 2021

Bell Canada struck a deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy cloud-connected edge compute and storage solutions which is billed as making it the operator the first in Canada to employ multi-access edge computing (MEC) on its 5G network.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) initial installations will be in or near Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Bell Canada sees “lots of potential for expansion more broadly” across the nation, the representative said, adding customers are interested in smart manufacturing and shifting mission critical workloads to MEC.

Mirko Bibic, the operator’s CEO, stated AWS edge data centre products will enable it to offer customers “greater automation, enhanced agility and streamlined service options”.

Bell Canada stated more data-intensive applications will be enabled by its 5G network, citing potential use cases including self-driving vehicles and smart manufacturing alongside consumer services spanning immersive gaming and HD video streaming.

It is also accessing AWS’ portfolio of cloud capabilities to streamline and automate product innovation, and deliver new digital experiences.

Bibic added the Canadian government adopted policies encouraging “significant investment and innovation in network facilities”, which will allow Bell Canada to double its 5G coverage and expand its fibre network this year.

An AWS representative told MWL the Wavelength product being deployed by Bell Canada is gaining traction with other mobile operators including Verizon, SK Telecom, KDDI and Vodafone Group.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Acuerdo entre AWS y Mavenir para colaborar en la nube

AWS, Mavenir forge cloud pact

Dish picks Oracle cloud-based control plane

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association