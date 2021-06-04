AWS strikes edge compute deal with Bell Canada - Mobile World Live

Bell Canada struck a deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy cloud-connected edge compute and storage solutions which is billed as making it the operator the first in Canada to employ multi-access edge computing (MEC) on its 5G network.

An operator representative told Mobile World Live (MWL) initial installations will be in or near Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Bell Canada sees “lots of potential for expansion more broadly” across the nation, the representative said, adding customers are interested in smart manufacturing and shifting mission critical workloads to MEC.

Mirko Bibic, the operator’s CEO, stated AWS edge data centre products will enable it to offer customers “greater automation, enhanced agility and streamlined service options”.

Bell Canada stated more data-intensive applications will be enabled by its 5G network, citing potential use cases including self-driving vehicles and smart manufacturing alongside consumer services spanning immersive gaming and HD video streaming.

It is also accessing AWS’ portfolio of cloud capabilities to streamline and automate product innovation, and deliver new digital experiences.

Bibic added the Canadian government adopted policies encouraging “significant investment and innovation in network facilities”, which will allow Bell Canada to double its 5G coverage and expand its fibre network this year.

An AWS representative told MWL the Wavelength product being deployed by Bell Canada is gaining traction with other mobile operators including Verizon, SK Telecom, KDDI and Vodafone Group.