Auto companies agree to Nokia patent mediation move - Mobile World Live

German car manufacturer Daimler and automotive parts suppliers agreed to resolve patent licensing disputes with Nokia through independent mediation, a move which which could stave off intervention by the European Commission (EC).

Mark Durrant, communications director for licensing at Nokia told Mobile World Live the vendor expects talks to take place soon and anticipated “constructive dialogue with all parties with the aim of reaching an amicable and definitive resolution”.

Daimler, Bury Technologies, Continental, Valeo and software company Gemalto complained to the EC about Nokia’s patent demands earlier this year after the vendor sought royalties for technologies used in vehicle navigation and communication systems, and autonomous cars.

Nokia suspended a court hearing earlier this week, stating it would seek to resolve the disputes through mediation.