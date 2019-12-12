 Auto companies agree to Nokia patent mediation move - Mobile World Live
Home

Auto companies agree to Nokia patent mediation move

12 DEC 2019

German car manufacturer Daimler and automotive parts suppliers agreed to resolve patent licensing disputes with Nokia through independent mediation, a move which which could stave off intervention by the European Commission (EC).

Mark Durrant, communications director for licensing at Nokia told Mobile World Live the vendor expects talks to take place soon and anticipated “constructive dialogue with all parties with the aim of reaching an amicable and definitive resolution”.

Daimler, Bury Technologies, Continental, Valeo and software company Gemalto complained to the EC about Nokia’s patent demands earlier this year after the vendor sought royalties for technologies used in vehicle navigation and communication systems, and autonomous cars.

Nokia suspended a court hearing earlier this week, stating it would seek to resolve the disputes through mediation.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

