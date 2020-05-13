 Austria sets date for delayed 5G auction - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Austria sets date for delayed 5G auction

13 MAY 2020

Austria moved to get a second auction of 5G spectrum back on track, after being forced to postpone the move due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The Austrian Telekom Control Commission (TKK) said the auction would take place in the second-half of August, with approved bidders already notified of the procedures. The sale of frequencies in the 700MHz, 1500MHz and 2100MHz bands was originally due to happen in April, but authorities detailed a delay in March as the pandemic took hold.

TKK said it will take the necessary precautions to ensure the auction is carried out safely during the outbreak.

Auction rules prohibit bidders from revealing their participation or bidding strategies, in an effort to avoid influencing the process or auction result.

A previous auction of spectrum in the 3.4GHz to 3.8GHz band was held in March 2019, with seven successful bidders and generating €188 million.

When the latest sale was postponed, the regulator offered assurances there would be no knock-on impact on the deployment of next-generation networks.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

O2 tipped to challenge latest UK 5G spectrum sale

Hungarian operators splurge $400M on 5G

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association