Australia watchdog cautions Starlink on ad rule breach

Starlink’s unit in Australia ran afoul of the country’s consumer protection rules, with the communications regulator cautioning it for not disclosing the end date of a limited-time special promotion.

Following an investigation after a consumer filed a compliant, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) found a promotion running on Starlink’s website between June and July offering discounted hardware and high-speed internet plans did not include an end date, as required.

ACMA ordered Starlink to comply with the telecoms consumer protection code, adding operators must be transparent about the date a promotion ends.

In late July, Starlink added an end date to the promotion, which was removed soon after.

Telecoms operators can face penalties of up to AUD250,000 (about $160,800) for breaching ACMA directions to comply with the code.

In July, Telstra said it was partnering with the satellite provider to deliver voice and fixed broadband services in remote and hard-to-reach places.

Last month, SpaceX reached an agreement with rival Optus to deliver mobile connectivity using its Starlink satellites starting in late 2024.