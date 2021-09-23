 Aurora, FedEx launch self-driving vehicles - Mobile World Live
Home

Aurora, FedEx launch self-driving vehicles

23 SEP 2021

Start-up Aurora Innovation outlined a goal to provide full driverless delivery for courier company FedEx by 2023, as the pair readied a trial in Texas.

The pair are testing self-driving technology on a 500-mile round trip in the US state in trucks manned by safety drivers.

Aurora Innovation was founded by former employees of Tesla, Uber, and Google. It aims to disrupt freight, taxi and delivery industries with on-demand self-driving vehicles.

In a statement, Aurora Innovation co-founder Sterling Anderson explained partnerships with the industry were the “foundation for commercialising self-driving trucks”.

The company claimed it is poised to eventually handle 60 per cent of Uber bookings which require vehicles to exceed 50mph as part of a strategic relationship with the taxi company.

Aurora Innovation acquired Uber’s self-driving vehicle development group in an all-stock deal in late 2020.

Technology provided by Aurora Innovation includes cameras, lidar, sensors and software, which provide and process data from vehicles on the move.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

