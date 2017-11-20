English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T battles DOJ attempt to block Time Warner merger

20 NOV 2017

AT&T has vowed to put up a fight after the US Department of Justice (DoJ) confirmed it will sue the operator in an attempt to block its $85 billion merger with content company Time Warner.

DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim alleged the deal would “greatly harm American consumers” and result in “higher monthly television bills and fewer of the new, emerging innovative options that consumers are beginning to enjoy.”

Specifically,  DOJ claimed in its legal complaint AT&T would have the “incentive and ability” to charge rivals “hundreds of millions of dollars more” for the right to distribute content from major Time Warner properties like HBO and CNN.

In a statement, AT&T general counsel David McAfee II called the DOJ’s lawsuit a “radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent” and asserted there is no “legitimate reason” for this transaction to be treated differently than any other vertical merger.

However, McAfee indicated the operator remains confident it will be victorious in court: “Fortunately the Department of Justice doesn’t have the final say in this matter. Rather, it bears the burden of proving to the U.S. District Court that the transaction violates the law. We are confident that the Court will reject the Government’s claims and permit this merger under longstanding legal precedent.”

AT&T said it will ask the court to schedule a hearing on the DOJ’s claims as soon as possible, hopefully within 60 days.

Negotiations
In a press conference held Monday, AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said he’s never done a deal in his career “where we’ve disagreed with the Department of Justice so much on even the most basic of facts”. Still, the operator offered “concrete and substantial” solutions to alleviate DOJ concerns, AT&T counsel said. The first indication that AT&T was at an impasse with the DOJ came when the latter filed its lawsuit on Monday, Stephenson said.

AT&T officials declined to comment on the kinds of concessions it offered up to the DOJ, but Stephenson noted AT&T believes “any divestiture of AT&T assets or Time Warner assets is not required by the law.”

Stephenson also directly addressed rumors that the DOJ’s decision was driven by President Donald Trump’s personal dislike of CNN, a Time Warner property. Stephenson said he did not know whether Trump’s opinion was a factor but indicated any agreement that would require AT&T to forfeit CNN would be a “nonstarter”.

“We cannot and we will not be party to any agreement that would even give the perception of compromising the First Amendment protections of the press,” he said.

History of approval
As noted by AT&T, the DOJ has a track record of approving vertical mergers. The DOJ not successfully blocked a vertical merger in court in almost 50 years, and lost the last case it took to trial in an attempt to block a deal.

The Time Warner deal has already secured approval from 18 other jurisdictions, including regulators in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and the European Commission. A sign off from the DOJ is the only remaining obstacle to the deal’s close. AT&T and Time Warner already agreed to extend their deal deadline to wait for DOJ approval.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm investors want higher Broadcom bid

Tax overhaul potential boon for AT&T enterprise unit

AT&T, DoJ talks extended in bid to avoid court battle

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association