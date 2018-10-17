English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T video performance lags competition – report

17 OCT 2018

AT&T trailed all three of its major competitors in mobile video experience, despite its focus on content through major deals to acquire DirecTV and Time Warner, network benchmarking company OpenSignal found.

In a blog post, OpenSignal VP of analysis Ian Fogg noted none of the US operators performed particularly well. All four were given scores defined as fair, just a step above the lowest-ranking category of poor on a five-step scale.

Fogg explained the rating meant mobile connections from all four operators could handle low-resolution video pretty well, but couldn’t support high-resolution video without stalling and long wait times.

Within that category, though, Verizon came out the clear winner, with a score of 50.57 out of 100. T-Mobile US posted a close second place score of 48.15. Sprint lagged in third with a score of 41.10 while AT&T rounded out the bottom with a score of 40.88.

The finding builds on OpenSignal’s global video report issued in September, which showed network optimisation tactics employed by US operators which limit video bandwidth resulted in poorer-than-expected video performance.

Spotlight on video
All US operators made forays into the content space in recent years, for instance through steaming deals with Netflix (T-Mobile) and Hulu (Sprint), with AT&T taking the most drastic steps to make entertainment a cornerstone of its strategy. Fogg said this promotion means video performance across US operators is critical for consumer satisfaction.

“The challenge for the operators is that all of them are marketing mobile video extensively which increases US consumer demand for mobile video. The operators must then find a way to deliver large quantities of mobile video to their customers’ smartphones at a good-enough quality level.”

He concluded: “If they fail, and the mobile video experience is too poor, then customer satisfaction will drop and their customers will look elsewhere for mobile service.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

FCC accuses operators of slow hurricane response

Palm returns in pint-sized package

HMD Global plots US Nokia comeback with Verizon
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association