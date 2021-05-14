AT&T, Verizon make separate asset tracking moves - Mobile World Live

US operators AT&T and Verizon each launched connected equipment to track high-value assets, moves with the potential to tap higher demand stemming from restrictions in supply chains across multiple industries.

AT&T worked with Sony Semiconductor Israel to create an adhesive label which connects to the operator’s LTE-M network and sends data to the cloud to enable decisions while packages are in transit. The connection activates when the label is attached to a package.

The label is the result of work between AT&T and Bayer’s Crop Science Division, which sought a system to track agricultural seeds in the distribution channel. Now the operator is targeting the pharmaceutical, logistics and retail industries, among others.

AT&T stated its own IoT professional services organisation can manage integration and deployment for customers.

Verizon created an asset tracker device for customers of its Connect Reveal fleet management software.

The operator stated the compact connected device can be installed by customers and is suitable for generators, trailers, storage containers and other equipment. The device works with Verizon’s Connect Spotlight app and has a replaceable battery.

Verizon noted the device is also easy to conceal, making it easier to track stolen equipment as thieves are less likely to discover the unit.