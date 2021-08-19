 AT&T to connect GM vehicles to 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T to connect GM vehicles to 5G

19 AUG 2021

AT&T and General Motors (GM) outlined plans to extend an existing partnership by connecting millions of vehicles to the operator’s 5G network, leveraging the cloud compute capabilities of mutual partner Microsoft.

The pair plan to include 5G connectivity in new vehicles from 2024, with GM detailing plans to enable third parties to connect to AT&T’s 5G network to provide a range of services.

In a statement, AT&T and GM explained they aimed to “meet the needs of an all-electric and autonomous future”.

During a media briefing, AT&T SVP of global business, industry solutions Gregory Wieboldt explained engineers are working to combine their respective technologies with Microsoft’s “scalable and secure cloud services”. He noted the growing importance of the network edge for performance, safety and entertainment in GM’s vehicles.

AT&T is working with public cloud companies to bring more services to the network edge and is shifting its 5G core network to Microsoft Azure.

Wieboldt claimed AT&T connects more vehicles to mobile networks than any other operator.

AT&T and GM have been partners since 2014, with the automaker planning an estimated 7.5 million OTA updates to its vehicles this year using the operator’s LTE network.

Wieboldt explained some GM vehicles will start to migrate to the 5G network as soon as 2022 once it sees the “network core is ready”.

Tom DeMaria, GM executive director, 5G connected services, said its engineers are becoming more involved in the AT&T core infrastructure as the network supports more automotive use cases.

He said autonomous driving and navigation services increasingly rely on “supplemental data coming in from the the network”.

Deployments of autonomous vehicles are occurring primarily “in the enterprise space in closed environments”, Wieboldt noted.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

FCC lists bidders for next 5G spectrum auction

AT&T explores private 5G with University of Tennessee

Qualcomm lets dedicated drone platform fly

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association