 AT&T tipped to seek fibre JV - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T tipped to seek fibre JV

20 OCT 2022

Bloomberg reported AT&T entered talks with infrastructure investors to create a joint venture to pump billions of dollars into expanding its fibre network, a move which would benefit its 5G plans alongside its fixed connectivity.

The news site reported AT&T hired Morgan Stanley to find a partner for the JV, which could be valued at $10 billion to $15 billion.

In addition to bolstering AT&T’s fixed broadband services, the fibre expansion could also contribute to the operator’s FirstNet and 5G services.

AT&T CEO John Stankey has been bullish on the company’s fibre deployment since taking over the top position in July 2020.

The operator is typically adding more than 350 customer locations per hour across the US as part of a plan to cover more than 30 million locations with fibre by the end of 2025.

In August, AT&T teamed with Corning to construct a cable manufacturing plant.

While AT&T and rival Verizon have stated building out their own fibre networks, T-Mobile US has largely relied on leases.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading's Telco Transformation microsite.

