Home

AT&T teases new streaming service for 2019

11 OCT 2018

AT&T shed more light on a plan to use its new WarnerMedia assets for a streaming service to take on OTT giants including Netflix, noting the offering will include content from HBO and make its debut late in 2019.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, AT&T said the service will launch in Q4 2019 and be offered direct to consumers. WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey added in an internal memo cited by CNN (a WarnerMedia property) the service will stack content from Turner and Warner Bros. on top of “genre-defining” programming from HBO.

Stankey said connecting directly with consumers in the same manner as OTT services including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will give the company an opportunity to reach “audiences that aren’t part of a traditional subscription service”. However, he noted wholesale partnerships will remain a key distribution channel for the new service.

Pricing is yet to be announced.

The new offering will build on AT&T’s earlier video efforts including the mobile-oriented DirecTV Now, which launched in November 2016 and surpassed 1 million users earlier this year.

But it is possible the launch could be hindered by an ongoing Department of Justice (DoJ) effort to overturn approval for AT&T’s merger with Time Warner. The DoJ appealed a US trial judge’s decision to approve the merger, despite AT&T closing the transaction in June. The case remains pending.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

