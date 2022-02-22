 AT&T teams with Ericsson to boost consumer 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 PREVIEW
MWC22 Show Daily
MWC21 LA
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T teams with Ericsson to boost consumer 5G

22 FEB 2022

AT&T became the first US operator to join an Ericsson initiative to aid service providers with launching and generating revenue from next-generation mobile technology, adding to a list which already includes Telstra, Etisalat and Rogers Communications.

Ericsson explained its Startup 5G programme helps operators identify innovative use cases spanning multiple consumer segments and touching on areas including entertainment, media, gaming, sports, learning and more.

The programme is run by Ericsson’s ConsumerLab division, serving as a go-between for CSPs and consumer companies, supporting the development of a strategy designed to address an estimated $3.7 trillion business opportunity within the market by 2030.

Operators are further aided by ConsumerLab research and analytical data, gaining access to a worldwide network of more than 40 start-ups specialising in 5G.

Jay Cary, VP 5G product and innovation at AT&T said while its customers were enjoying the benefits of faster data rates and low latency, its network was ready to take on “more social and immersive experiences”.

“Tapping into Ericsson’s ConsumerLab and its deep catalogue of companies and innovative ideas could help us bring new experiences to life using technology like AR and VR across a variety of interests including travel and sports,” he said.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Blog: Is C-Band different in the US?

US authorities reportedly aware of Ericsson Iraq probe

Chunghwa, Ericsson switch on network at wind farm
Asia

Tags

<div id=”sas_109907″></div> <script type=”application/javascript”> sas.cmd.push(function() { sas.render(“109907”); // Format : homepage take over MPU House 0x0 }); </script>

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Preview

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association