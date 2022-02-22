AT&T teams with Ericsson to boost consumer 5G

AT&T became the first US operator to join an Ericsson initiative to aid service providers with launching and generating revenue from next-generation mobile technology, adding to a list which already includes Telstra, Etisalat and Rogers Communications.

Ericsson explained its Startup 5G programme helps operators identify innovative use cases spanning multiple consumer segments and touching on areas including entertainment, media, gaming, sports, learning and more.

The programme is run by Ericsson’s ConsumerLab division, serving as a go-between for CSPs and consumer companies, supporting the development of a strategy designed to address an estimated $3.7 trillion business opportunity within the market by 2030.

Operators are further aided by ConsumerLab research and analytical data, gaining access to a worldwide network of more than 40 start-ups specialising in 5G.

Jay Cary, VP 5G product and innovation at AT&T said while its customers were enjoying the benefits of faster data rates and low latency, its network was ready to take on “more social and immersive experiences”.

“Tapping into Ericsson’s ConsumerLab and its deep catalogue of companies and innovative ideas could help us bring new experiences to life using technology like AR and VR across a variety of interests including travel and sports,” he said.