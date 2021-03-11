AT&T targets enterprise with 5G FWA - Mobile World Live

AT&T announced plans to add 5G to its fixed wireless access (FWA) product for business customers, bolstering its LTE offering at a time of growing competition in the enterprise segment.

The operator’s next generation FWA service is scheduled to launch in April with monthly fees of $200 per line for a download rate of 50Mb/s and $300 for 100Mb/s. Consumption is capped at 125GB and 175GB respectively, after which data rates will be slowed.

An AT&T representative told Mobile World Live the service will use low-band and mmWave spectrum, with a compatible router from Sierra Wireless or Cradlepoint required.

In a press release, AT&T noted its service could be used as a primary or secondary business connection, at temporary worksites or to provide secure connectivity for remote employees.

Mo Katibeh, chief product and platform officer at AT&T Business, pitched the product as “the ideal solution for businesses to continue to innovate, serve their customers and enable employees to efficiently and effectively work”.

The service appears to make good on a previous statement from AT&T around adding 5G to its FWA portfolio, which so far was offered only on 4G.

Last week, T-Mobile US unveiled a business-oriented 4G and 5G FWA home internet offer as part of a bid to steal share from AT&T and Verizon in the enterprise market.

Verizon launched a 5G FWA product in October 2018, and in January outlined plans to expand the number of cities covered.