AT&T, Sprint settle 5G branding spat - Mobile World Live

 AT&T, Sprint settle 5G branding spat
Home

AT&T, Sprint settle 5G branding spat

23 APR 2019

A lawsuit filed by Sprint designed to prevent AT&T using 5G Evolution or 5GE branding was settled, Law360 reported, with the latter set to continue to use the terms in its advertising.

The legal publication offered limited detail on the settlement itself, except that the deal was struck the same day the two were set to face-off in a federal court.

Sprint’s complaint centred around claims of false advertising by AT&T, with the former stating in February the use of 5GE “misleads consumers into believing that it currently offers a coveted and highly anticipated fifth-generation wireless network,” when in fact it was a version of LTE technology.

In its original filing Sprint demanded the branding was removed and requested damages for lost revenue.

Aside from the legal spat, other rivals also rubbished AT&T’s 5G Evolution branding, with T-Mobile US poking fun at the launch on social media by placing a 9G sticker on a smartphone.

AT&T has defended the branding and its 5G strategy on numerous occasions since launch.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

