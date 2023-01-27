 AT&T shifts IoT, connected car to new unit - Mobile World Live
Home

AT&T shifts IoT, connected car to new unit

27 JAN 2023
AT&T

US operator AT&T moved its IoT and connected car products and functions into a new organisational structure, seeking to accelerate momentum in the sectors.

AT&T Connected Solutions is part of the operator’s corporate strategy and development organisation. It focuses on strategic growth opportunities, using the same model the company previously employed in an innovation push.

“We mainstreamed IoT roles into our various business functions a few years ago and are excited to bring it all back together to drive our next decade of success,” an AT&T representative told Mobile World Live.

AT&T claims to be the US leader in IoT, with 107 million connected devices, while the number of wholesale connected cars on its books increased by 2.6 million during Q4 to almost 60 million.

The operator appointed its platforms VP Cameron Coursey as the interim leader of AT&T Connected Solutions, reporting to chief strategy and development officer Thaddeus Arroyo.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

