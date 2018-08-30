English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T sets up 5G battleground in Indianapolis

30 AUG 2018

AT&T tapped Indianapolis as its seventh 5G launch city, marking the city as one of a dozen set to receive the operator’s next generation mobile service in 2018.

The move will pit AT&T against Verizon, which earlier this month named Indianapolis as one of its own 5G targets for 2018. Though Verizon plans to lead with fixed wireless access (FWA), the operator said it will quickly upgrade to mobile 5G in early 2019.

Bill Soards, president of AT&T Indiana, stated the city was a “natural choice” thanks in part to a “local government that understands the importance of technology to fuel innovation and boost economic growth.”

In 2017, Indianapolis was one of the first markets to receive AT&T’s LTE-Advanced 5G Evolution service, which enables peak speeds of up to 400Mb/s. It was also among the first to get LTE Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) technology, which offers top speeds of up to 1Gb/s.

Indianapolis joins the previously announced 5G launch cities of Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Dallas and Waco, Texas; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. An AT&T representative told Mobile World Live in July mmWave 5G radios are already being tested, certified and installed in those locations.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon adds voice to LTE-M network

Intelligence Brief: Who will win at MWC Americas?

Huawei appeals to FTC to skirt US ban

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association