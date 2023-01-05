 AT&T sees Gigapower fibre JV expanding horizon - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T sees Gigapower fibre JV expanding horizon

05 JAN 2023

AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches stated during an investor conference the operator’s joint fibre venture with private equity firm BlackRock Alternatives could enable it to compete outside of its traditional 21-state footprint.

The US operator and BlackRock announced the fibre joint venture (JV), which is called Gigapower, in late December with a goal of reaching 1.5 million customer locations. Former AT&T executive Bill Hogg was named as the CEO of Gigapower.

Gigapower’s initial goal is to provide a fibre network to internet service providers and other businesses across the US.

Speaking at the Citi 2023 Communications, Media & Entertainment conference, Desroches stated the JV would allow the operator to experiment with offering services, which could include wireless and bundling relationships, outside of its traditional footprint in a “capital light” manner.

AT&T executives have previously stated a goal of passing 30 million businesses and consumer fibre locations by 2025, which doesn’t include the 1.5 million from the JV.

As of Q3, the operator had 18.5 million consumer locations and 3.5 million business locations passed with its fibre.

“We feel really good about the pace of our build,” he stated. “We’re doing it at rates that no one has ever done in the industry, and we’re able to do it in a cost-efficient way because of our scale. We’re really excited by the opportunity and the partnership with BlackRock.”

While AT&T and rival Verizon have started building out their own fibre networks that gave them owner economics, T-Mobile US has largely relied on leases.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

AT&T ups its game with new Nvidia promo

AT&T looks to cash-in on smart wallets in vehicles

AT&T to pay $6.3M over SEC lawsuit

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association