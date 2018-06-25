English
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

AT&T scoops up AppNexus in latest deal

25 JUN 2018

AT&T inked a deal to acquire digital advertising company AppNexus for an undisclosed sum, in a move meant to accelerate growth of the operator’s new marketing platform.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. But earlier reports pegged the price at $1.6 billion, a fraction of the $85 billion AT&T just paid for Time Warner.

The buy comes as AT&T aims to build an advertising empire using its Time Warner assets which will allow it to launch new ad-supported video models, like its new $15 per month Watch TV service.

AppNexus will provide AT&T with expertise in machine learning, predictive analytics and advertising technology, as well as a team of more than 400 software engineers and product managers. It will also help the operator expand its ad technology footprint into the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Latin America regions.

In a statement, Brian Lesser, head of AT&T’s advertising and analytics business said: “AppNexus has scale of infrastructure, advanced technology and diverse talent. The combination of AT&T advertising and analytics and AppNexus will help deliver a world-class advertising platform that provides brands and publishers a new and innovative way to reach consumers in the marketplace today.”

The deal is expected to close in Q3 2018.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

