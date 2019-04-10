 AT&T refutes report of HBO Europe sale plans - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T refutes report of HBO Europe sale plans

10 APR 2019

AT&T issued a strongly worded denial of reports it is considering a sale of the European arm of HBO, which was acquired as part of its broader TimeWarner deal in 2018.

In a statement to Mobile World Live, the operator said an article by Financial Times (FT) is “factually incorrect” and it had informed the newspaper of this before it published.

John Stankey, CEO of WarnerMedia, noted the organisation doesn’t usually “comment on speculation” but was prompted to reply to the FT article “to set the record straight”

He said the news “is completely baseless and inaccurate. HBO Europe is a valuable asset for our growth plans in Europe”.

Debt plan
The report in question stated AT&T had been exploring a sale of HBO Europe since November 2018 as part of efforts to reduce its $170 billion debt, but that no formal talks had been held with potential buyers.

Sources told FT the operator did not want news of the internal discussions to be made public, fearing it could lead to further defections following the departure of Richard Plepler, chief of HBO for almost three decades, who stepped down in February reportedly due to a culture clash between AT&T and its new media staff.

HBO Europe has about 200 employees, with 10 million subscribers to its streaming service across Europe.

FT did acknowledge one executive had denied any plans to sell, but noted “the contrasting positions highlight the unrest and turmoil that has followed the combination of two companies with very different corporate cultures…AT&T is a much larger organisation that focuses on efficiencies, while WarnerMedia aspires to creative success.”

AT&T raised $5 billion through the sale of unsecured bonds in February, as it stepped up efforts to tackle a huge debt load amassed during a period of acquisitions.

The operator is preparing to launch a streaming service later this year to take on OTT giants including Netflix, employing its WarnerMedia assets and featuring HBO content.

Back

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

AT&T adds FirstNet features as build nears midpoint

FTC probes broadband privacy

OpenSignal finds rivals top AT&T 5G E speeds

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association