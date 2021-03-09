 AT&T reassures investors after big C-Band bid - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T reassures investors after big C-Band bid

09 MAR 2021

AT&T CFO John Stephens (pictured) used an investor event to dismiss recent concerns from analysts about the impact of a US C-Band spectrum (3.7GHz to 4.2GHz) sale on its balance sheet, stating it could easily handle a commitment to pay more than $23 billion for licences.

Stephens explained the operator had more than “$30 billion of ability to handle any down payments pretty easily” from its cash reserves and a $14.7 billion loan secured last month.

He added approximately half of the C-Band spectrum it bid for is due to become available by end-2021, allowing it to “stay extremely competitive, if not lead, going forward”.

Looking ahead, he said AT&T remained committed to providing a dividend to shareholders and planned capex of $21 billion this year, compared with $19.7 billion in 2020.

He added that even after making these investments the operator expected to generate $26 billion in free cash flow, leaving “plenty of money to pay out the dividend and a very reasonable” ratio.

AT&T bid $23.4 billion to acquire 1,621 C-band licences with the sum due by 24 March.

The auction garnered bids totalling $81.2 billion, prompting concern from analysts over the burden on operators.

Last month, MoffetNathanson warned in a research note “AT&T, in particular, will face unwelcome choices about promotions and service pricing and, eventually, about dividends and diversification”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

AT&T hits back against SEC info sharing claim

AT&T offloads government services unit

Indian operators shun 5G in $11B spectrum auction

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association