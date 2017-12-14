English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T reaches tentative deal with wireless workers

14 DEC 2017

AT&T agreed a provisional new labour deal covering 21,000 unionised mobility workers across 36 US states, the operator announced.

The Communication Workers of America (CWA) union reported the proposed four-year agreement provides a 10.1 per cent increase in employee wages over the contract term, raising wireless retail workers’ pay to an average of $19.20 per hour.

Workers were also awarded guaranteed customer service work at US call centres, protections which require AT&T to help them find a new job if a call centre or retail location closes, along with flat health insurance cost sharing.

The new agreement was announced after 11 months of negotiation between AT&T and the CWA and a massive worker strike in May. Dennis Trainor, VP of CWA District One, hailed the contract as “historic”, noting it “sets a bold precedent for workers in the telecom industry”.

A majority of the CWA workers covered must now vote to ratify the contract. CWA said voting will be complete by 12 January 2018.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T AirGig could provide rural 5G backhaul

T-Mobile US targets disruption with Layer3 TV buy

AT&T trials delivery of internet over power lines

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association