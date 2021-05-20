 AT&T launches cybersecurity solution for public sector
Home

AT&T pushes cybersecurity to public sector

20 MAY 2021

AT&T targeted growing security requirements created by public agency moves to shift operations and workloads to the cloud with a new cybersecurity platform compliant with the latest US government criteria.

The operator’s Threat Detection and Response for Government platform offers federal, state and local authorities compliance management, threat detection and incident response capabilities.

AT&T noted the platform can be used to achieve compliance with the Federal Risk and Authorisation Management Programme, a scheme covering cloud security.

The platform is purpose-built in the AWS GovCloud, but can be integrated with other IT and security tools. It offers interfaces for monitoring critical assets in the cloud and on premises including endpoints, networks, and cloud apps running in other cloud environments.

AT&T based the platform on its current private sector offering built, in part, from assets attained when the operator acquired Alien Vault in 2018.

The US operator has worked to increase its visibility with public sector customers since winning the contract to deploy FirstNet public safety network: it noted more than 15,000 agencies and organisations have now subscribed to the service.

In March, AT&T won a 12-year $231 million contract to provide cybersecurity services and network upgrades for the US treasury, which it followed with a $175 million network upgrade contract for the Department of Transportation.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

