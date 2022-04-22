 AT&T posts mobile customer gains in Q1 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T posts mobile customer gains in Q1

22 APR 2022
AT&T

AT&T added 691,000 post-paid phone subscribers in the first quarter, its best net additions in an opening period for more than a decade.

On an earnings call, CEO John Stankey stated the post-paid subscriber additions were the result of AT&T’s stable approach to not chase potential customers with promotions including $1,000 incentives.

Stankey said he believes the overall wireless market will remain strong.

AT&T’s wireless revenue grew 5.5 per cent year-on-year to $20.1 billion, with service sales up 4.8 per cent to $14.7 billion due to subscriber growth.

Core revenue, which includes AT&T’s wireless business, rose from $29 billion to $29.7 billion.

However, operating income for the segment was down 3.2 per cent to $5.9 billion. Expenses were up 9.5 per cent to $14.2 billion, due in part to the shutdown of its 3G network and higher equipment costs

Net income fell from $7.5 billion in Q1 2021 to $4.8 billion, with consolidated revenue down from $43.9 billion to $38.1 billion, although the prior year included its now-divested U.S. video and Vrio businesses.

In the recent quarter, AT&T’s fibre business added 89,000 new subscribers for a total of 6.3 million, up 1.1 million over the comparable period in 2021.

Stankey credited the fibre broadband additions to a simplified pricing plan which at a minimum is $10 higher than cable operators and other ISPs charge in the same markets.

He noted fibre revenue now comprises nearly half of AT&T’s consumer wireline broadband turnover.

AT&T ended Q1 with 76.8 million subscribers to its HBO and HBO Max services, up 4.4 million. The operator completed a spin-off of the units earlier this month as part of a deal for its WarnerMedia division.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Verizon loses post-paid subscribers in Q1

Tele2 stays on track in Q1

China Telecom reveals Q1 gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association