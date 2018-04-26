English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T pays price for stemming subscriber losses

26 APR 2018

Aggressive promotions helped AT&T stem subscriber losses in Q1, but came at the expense of the company’s profit margins.

As the operator works to stabilise declines in its wireless and pay TV businesses, CFO John Stephens said the trade-off of lower margins for more subscribers is one AT&T is willing to make.

He explained during AT&T’s Q1 earnings call: “It’s a [decision to] take responsibility for that investment [in subscribers] today, get it over with and get the [revenue] benefits not only over the ten years the customer stays with us but, quite frankly, start getting the benefits of it in the very next quarter or very next month with that investment behind you.”

Stephens noted the operator chooses its promotions carefully and will continue to make “data-informed decisions” in order to achieve its desired results. He added AT&T is also pushing ahead with a campaign to bundle its video and broadband services with wireless as a way to both reduce churn and increase revenue from user accounts.

Metrics
In Q1 2018, AT&T staunched its post paid subscriber losses from 348,000 the year prior to 22,000. The operator also added 192,000 prepaid subscribers.

Excluding the impact of accounting changes, operating expenses were $33.4 billion in Q1, up around $350 million over Q1 2017 due to wireless equipment costs. Though tax reform helped boost net income from from $3.47 billion in Q1 2017 to $4.76 billion, consolidated revenue of $38 billion was down 3.4 per cent year-on-year.

Total wireless revenue rose 1.5 per cent year-over-year in Q1 to $17.4 billion, with doubt-digit growth in equipment revenue overcoming a dip in service revenues.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

PayPal hails Venmo impact, mobile payment growth

AT&T backs away from FWA 5G

Facebook Q1 immune to scandals, warns on GDPR

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association