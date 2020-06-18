 AT&T, Nokia tackle open source RAN control - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T, Nokia tackle open source RAN control

18 JUN 2020

AT&T and Nokia hailed the successful trial of a new RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) on the operator’s 5G network as proof of progress on a software technology expected to enable advanced functionality in open RAN systems.

The trial was conducted on AT&T’s commercial 5G network in New York City and comes 18 months after the companies announced a collaboration on developing open architecture-based RIC software.

A Nokia representative explained to Mobile World Live that while open RAN systems can function without it, the RIC allows operators to deploy third-party network applications known as xApps to optimise radio functions and create new services. Any vendor can create an xApp.

The companies tested a series of xApps including network data measurement, neighbour relation management and RAN control tools, without interrupting the commercial service.

Michael Clever, Nokia’s head of edge cloud platforms, said in a statement the trial “represents a major milestone toward the advancement of RAN network intelligence, openness and programmability”.

The RIC software already available to the open source community, but the Nokia representative said it will continue working with AT&T on further development of the system and help build an ecosystem of xApps.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

AT&T secures FirstNet 5G financing

EE, Nokia push emergency support to the skies

AT&T to cut jobs, close hundreds of stores

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association