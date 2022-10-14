 AT&T network CTO clarifies Microsoft deal make-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T network CTO clarifies Microsoft deal make-up

14 OCT 2022

LIVE FROM MWL UNWRAPPED: Igal Elbaz, SVP of technology and network services and network CTO with AT&T (pictured), dismissed different interpretations of a 5G core network deal with Microsoft Azure, insisting the operator had not given up any control of its platform.

During the first keynote on the final day of Mobile World Live’s October Unwrapped series, Elbaz was keen to clarify the details of its deal with Microsoft, struck in June 2021, to shift its 5G core network to Azure and sell its related platform technology to the cloud giant.

Elbaz said the platform itself was made of hardware AT&T procured, which was still being deployed in its data centres and central offices, and continued to be operated by the operator.

He added AT&T was still maintaining a multi-vendor mobility core, whereby it selected the vendors, and led the design and integration process.

“The only thing that really changes is the ownership of that network cloud software stack.”

Elbaz said it was important to make the clarification after suggestions the US giant had ceded control by making the deal with Microsoft.

“We have not given up any control,” he argued. “It’s fully operated by AT&T. We have full control of our mobility core.”

Tap into cloud scale
Addressing the rationale behind the deal, Elbaz claimed AT&T was the first to push the industry into virtualisation around seven years ago and, when it started, it was pretty limited “in terms of the network cloud software stack”.

With the move to 5G, it became clear continuing “to build a platform only for us was not the right direction”.

“We wanted to tap into the innovation, into the investment, into the scale of the cloud providers and the development that they’re doing and why they’re doing best, which is cloud platforms.”

Elbaz added AT&T had started the process to migrate customers into its standalone core and any operators which wanted to launch this had to do it with software running on a cloud platform.

Unwrapped is an online event hosted exclusively on Mobile World Live all week, where industry experts and top executives will be discussing the subject of next generation networks. To view the stream and content from the event click here.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Opensignal flags Verizon, AT&T C-Band gains

Meta targets professionals with latest Quest

AT&T takes fight to Musk, T-Mobile US space play

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association