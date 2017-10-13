English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T mulls public share offering of LatAm TV assets

13 OCT 2017

AT&T was tipped to be considering a public share offering of its Latin American (LatAm) pay-TV assets, possibly to reduce debt arising from a pending $85.4 billion acquisiton of Time Warner, Bloomberg reported.

Depending on which assets are included, the LatAm businesses could be valued at between $8 billion and $10 billion.

AT&T’s total debt will increase to least $180 billion once the Time Warner deal is completed, which is set to happen by the end of the year.

In September it was reported AT&T is investigating the potential sale of its pay-TV units in LatAm, appointing a financial advisor to oversee the process.

As part of AT&T’s acquisition of DirecTV for $48.5 billion in 2015, the operator inherited Latin American businesses including satellite-TV services in the Caribbean and South America, along with stakes in Sky Brasil and Sky Mexico. According to Bloomberg, the operator was always ambivalent about these assets.

AT&T mulled using the pay-TV businesses to expand Time Warner’s programming, but the report said the governments and economies of countries like Venezuela and Brazil have presented challenges.

What’s more, Bloomberg added AT&T’s focus right now is to integrate Time Warner, develop 5G and expand mobile service in Mexico.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Apple achieves nearly 50% share at Verizon

FirstNet prompts interest in off-grid tower power

AT&T warns on video competition and natural disasters

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association