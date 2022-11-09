 AT&T mulls planning, regulation roles for RPA - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T mulls planning, regulation roles for RPA

09 NOV 2022
AT&T

AT&T highlighted operational efficiency benefits achieved in the six years since it deployed technology to automate repetitive manual processes across the company, a technique which is gaining traction among other operators.

The US company stated robotic automation process (RPA) software tools which simulate human interaction had shed 16.9 million minutes from staff workloads since 2016 and delivered unspecified financial benefits.

In a blog, the head of AT&T’s robotics centre of excellence Dhru Shah explained AT&T had deployed more than 3,000 RPA tools for tasks including repetitive purchase order procedures within its finance unit, and is now exploring the potential to use the tools for complex procedures involving planning permission and regulatory requirements.

The AI-based planning permission tools operate with 99 per cent accuracy, Shah noted.

“Automating these tasks is projected to redirect approximately 3,500 manual working hours each year so that employees can focus on more complex and strategic priorities”.

AT&T is not alone in employing RPA, with BT Group, Virgin Media O2, Telefonica and Deutsche Telekom using either this or other forms of intelligent automation (IA).

Consultancy McKinsey & Company asserted RPA and IA had enabled businesses to hand between 50 per cent and 70 per cent of manual processes over to machines, delivering annual cost savings in a range of 20 per cent to 35 per cent.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

AT&T points to mobile gains, 5G progress in Q3

AT&T tipped to seek fibre JV

AT&T taps regional SA 5G cores for edge networks

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association