 AT&T mulls part ad-funded tariffs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

AT&T mulls part ad-funded tariffs

16 SEP 2020

AT&T CEO John Stankey raised the possibility of introducing price plans part-subsidised by targeted advertising, Reuters reported, a system likely to take advantage of the operator’s digital arm.

In an interview with the publication, Stankey said he believed there was a segment of its customer base who would be open to accepting advertising in exchange for a discount of $5 to $10 on the cost of their monthly bills. He added the option could be available within two years.

The company is planning to launch a similar model for a discounted version of pay-TV service HBO in 2021.

Partly subsidised price plans are far from a new idea, with a range of MVNOs in several markets testing the model in recent years. But none achieved mainstream success and most large MNOs are yet to experiment with the approach.

Stankey’s comments on lowering monthly bills come as AT&T’s rivals make moves to increase their shares in the low-price segment of the US market.

Earlier this week Verizon signed a deal with America Movil to buy value-segment MVNO Tracfone for $6.25 billion, while T-Mobile US began offering discount rates prior to its big-money acquisition of Sprint.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

AT&T calls in smart speaker

AT&T charts course to standalone 5G launch

AT&T mobile unit holds steady in Q2, Warner withers

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association